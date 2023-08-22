Get to know Weatherford High School senior quarterback C.J. Thornton on and off the field.
Who or what initially got you into playing football as a kid?
“My dad coached college football. He coached for Texas A&M and coached for multiple DII and DIII schools – right as I came out of the womb, he put football in my brain. I started playing flag football in about sixth grade and played tackle football from then on, and I just fell in love with it.”
Have you always played the quarterback position since you started playing football? If not, what position(s) did you play before?
“When I started playing flag football, I was a wide receiver. I was pretty quick and kind of lost that quickness in middle school, which was when they moved me to quarterback. I could still throw – I’ve always been good at throwing the football. In high school, I gained that speed back and I’m a dual-threat quarterback now, which makes playing the position more fun.”
How do you feel like you’ve grown as both a player and a leader during your time within the Weatherford football program?
“Being on varsity since I was a sophomore, I got to look up to a bunch of the seniors for two years. During my junior year, I really had to step up and – it was kind of weird – I had to be a leader to the seniors as a junior, which was pretty hard. That gave me confidence in myself when they started following me. Also, Coach Sims has taught me a lot throughout the years. He’s always been a quarterback coach and played the position in high school.”
What are some of the main goals you and the team have for this season?
“One of our main goals is to just come more together as a team. I feel like this year, we’re all on the same track and dialed in. We’re hitting the weight room hard and staying focused during practices. Obviously, our main goal is to make it to the playoffs, but staying unified is important. The leadership is there, the seniors are bought in and the underclassmen are looking up to us – it’s a good sign for the program for years to come.”
If you could meet any one person from any era – dead or alive – who would it be and why?
“If I could meet anyone, it would be Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. He’s a great leader, I love him. He’s big, has a lot of money and has everything he wants but is still a good guy. Everyone loves him.”
If you plan on pursuing an athletic career in college, what would be your dream scenario?
“At first, it used to be baseball. I tore my labrum my junior year during baseball season, so I kind of felt like a robot. But now, it’s definitely football. It’s the way to go. Right now, I really want to play for SFA, but we will see how it goes. I might go to a DII or DIII school, but trying to play at SFA is the number-one priority for me right now.”
Who is your favorite professional athlete and why?
“Probably Tiger Woods. He’s dealt with a lot of adversity. He’s come back from a lot in repairing his reputation. He’s a strong guy and I like the way he carries himself.”
If you were stranded on a desert island for the rest of your life and could only have one type of food and drink in unlimited supply, what would your choices be?
“It would have to be a medium-rare rib-eye steak and white milk. I love milk, I can’t get enough of it.”
