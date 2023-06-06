Get to know Brock senior football player Zach Brewster on and off the field.
When did you start playing football/baseball and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I started playing tackle football when I was in the fourth grade or so. My grandpa and my dad were coaches, so I’ve been around football since I was born and have been on the football field basically every day since then just going to work with them.”
Were you always playing the same position? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“When I was younger, I started playing football and I was always a quarterback from whenever I started up until my sophomore year when I moved to Brock. When I moved here, they already had a quarterback and they needed some help on the defense, so they put me there and I was pretty good at it...I’ve played a lot of positions on the field. Most prominently, though, I’m a linebacker, and I think being around the game this much is what’s made me good at it.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“It was probably our semifinal game our junior year when we beat Mount Vernon in overtime – it was pretty insane. I also had a huge catch on 4th-and-7 in overtime to keep us in the game. It was cool being around all those people, they were super happy and crying – everyone was going pretty wild after we won, so it was a cool moment.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“My junior year, we were playing against Jim Ned – who had knocked us out before – and they were the No. 1 team while we were the No. 2 team. At the time, I was playing outside linebacker and the middle linebacker was one of my best friends...Me and my buddy knew exactly what play was coming, so I read the pitch and stuck their running back in the backfield. There were so many people there and it was the Texas Game of the Week – it’s a pretty big stage. It was cool to set the tone from the start like that.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“My favorite athlete is Bo Jackson. When I was really young, my mom would always tell me about how good he was and, before I knew anything, I was watching documentaries about him that helped shape me into loving football and wanting to be around the game. I think he influenced my football playing a lot.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“I would probably want to meet Albert Einstein to compare his knowledge to what we know and see the type of person he was. He probably looked at things a lot differently and to be considered so smart in his time, who knows what he would be like socially because I’m sure he had a few things off about him. I don’t know, I think it would be cool to meet him.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“I’ll listen to Ozzy Osburne, rock music, rap music like Lil Wayne – but before games that’s probably what it be like.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“Our defensive tackle and left guard Colton Stevenson – double knee brace, runs a 7-, 8-second 40-yard-dash – not a guy typically with the ball in his hands. The quarterback goes up to throw the ball and he gets hit, and surely enough the ball lands right in our defensive tackle’s hands. All of a sudden, the only thing you see is this dude running down the center of the field just off to the races, and he’s just making his way down there. He’s not an athlete or very fast at all. He got to the end zone, throws the ball up in the air and turns around while unbuckling his helmet. He’s making his way back to the sideline, the whole stadium is going crazy and he’s just running back and screaming – I’ve never seen anything more hype in my life.”
