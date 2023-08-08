For the first time in the program’s history, the Small Senior Co-ed Level 5 Outlaw Cheer Team claimed a world championship in a recent Florida competition.
The Outlaw Cheer team, also known as the Mavericks, recently won a silver medal at the All-Star World Championship in Orlando, Florida. However, officials caught a mix-up where a large team had competed in the small division, and corrected the mistake, resulting in the Mavs’ World Championship gold medal.
Their recent success came despite challenges the team had to overcome, including an injury three weeks before last year’s world competition. The team began its new season with 11 returners as well as several rookies, fighting through injuries, cancelled competitions and other ups and downs to persevere.
The team is comprised of 15 athletes: Raylee Brock, Jocelyn Brogan, Valyn Brogan, Brooklyn Cathey, Blake Hodges, Kahlea Khamis, Jesus Maya, Morgan Murphy, Sydney Orsak, Ashlan Pepitone, Raegan Pepitone, Chyenne Talbot, Karmyn Taylor, Kelby Vastine and Madison Williams, and three coaches: Shawn Brogan, Gianna Hale and Tayley Valtierra.
The Outlaw Cheer Company, which is based in Weatherford, had a mission to be the best senior co-ed team in the world, and the gym was able to accomplish that by winning their recent championship.
The milestone comes on the heels of another one, as Maverick All-Star Tumblers will celebrate its 20th anniversary in January.
