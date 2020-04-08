Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Aledo baseball’s Garrison Berkley.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: Baseball has given me so much in life, my world revolves around it. It has allowed me to build special bonds and relationships with my teammates and coaches that will last a lifetime. It’s also taught me valuable lessons like how to be coachable and work together with my teammates to achieve the same goal.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: Playing baseball at the next level is something that I have strived for ever since I started playing, and having the opportunity to play at TCU truly is a dream come true. I’m super excited to be joining one of the best programs in the country and have a shot to compete for a national title every year.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: This situation has definitely been unfortunate for everyone, especially the seniors looking forward to their last year, but in the long run players’, coaches’ and fans’ safety has to be the top priority. I am a believer that everything happens for a reason, so even through a tough time like this, I try and keep a positive mindset and get better any way I can. The only way to get through this is to control what you can control and use this time to improve your game and become the best player you can be.
