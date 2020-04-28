Claire Duvall

Forrest Murphy/WD Sports

Brock High School softball’s Claire Duvall recently answered questions about her love of the game and future plans with the sport, as well as her thoughts on the current athletics cancellation due to COVID-19.

Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.

 

Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Brock softball’s Claire Duvall.

 

Question: What has the opportunity to play softball afforded you in life?

Answer: Softball has taught me a lot about life and myself. It’s taught me that I should never take things for granted and always appreciate what I have before me. It’s taught me to be someone who celebrates others’ success before my own, never dwell on things that have already happened and always look toward the future.

 

Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?

A: I personally am not going to play at the next level, I didn’t think that was something I wanted to do. For the girls on my team that have committed and will be playing this coming fall at their new schools, I am over the moon excited and proud of them.

 

Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?

A: I feel that we as seniors, even just as players should take the COVID-19 situation as a lesson. In all reality, it is high school sports and life will continue. Not to say that it isn’t tough since [our season] was cut short. But I think there are bigger problems in the world. People have lost loved ones and are getting sick, nevertheless, I am so thankful for the time I got to be out there with my personal favorite group of girls and couldn’t have asked for a better senior year, regardless of the virus. 

