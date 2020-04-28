Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Brock softball’s Claire Duvall.
Question: What has the opportunity to play softball afforded you in life?
Answer: Softball has taught me a lot about life and myself. It’s taught me that I should never take things for granted and always appreciate what I have before me. It’s taught me to be someone who celebrates others’ success before my own, never dwell on things that have already happened and always look toward the future.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I personally am not going to play at the next level, I didn’t think that was something I wanted to do. For the girls on my team that have committed and will be playing this coming fall at their new schools, I am over the moon excited and proud of them.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: I feel that we as seniors, even just as players should take the COVID-19 situation as a lesson. In all reality, it is high school sports and life will continue. Not to say that it isn’t tough since [our season] was cut short. But I think there are bigger problems in the world. People have lost loved ones and are getting sick, nevertheless, I am so thankful for the time I got to be out there with my personal favorite group of girls and couldn’t have asked for a better senior year, regardless of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.