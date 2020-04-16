Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Brock High School softball’s Peyton Hernandez.
Question: What has the opportunity to play softball afforded you in life?
Answer: Over the years, softball has been an outlet for me and I’ve made the best memories throughout my years of high school playing the sport that I love. I’ve made lifelong friends and have been taught so many lessons on and off the field. It’s like I have a second family. I can’t explain the feeling of playing alongside your best friends.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: As for playing college ball, I know a few of my teammates have decided to pursue playing at the next level, but I’ve decided to take a different path and pursue my dream of being accepted into the media arts program at the University of North Texas this fall. For the most of us, it’s our last year playing softball and that’s why we were looking forward to it so much.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: I don’t think any of us could have foreseen the circumstances we are in today. Around this time of year, we thought we would be dominating district by this point, not being restricted to our homes and missing out on half of our season. I feel like all we can do right now is to have hope and pray that we’ll play again. These are the last memories I would like to have for my senior year.
