Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Brock tennis’ Alysha Marie Lee.
Question: What has the opportunity to play tennis afforded you in life?
Answer: Tennis has given me an outlet to be myself since I was a little seventh grader, confused about who I was. No matter what I was going through or what happened at school that day, I was always ready to get to practice and be with my teammates who I’ve grown with all these years. Tennis truly is a mental sport and I would pour my everything into it every match and every tournament. I truly believe tennis is a saving sport and really gives you the correct mentality in everything you do on a day to day basis.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I had thought about playing tennis at the next level and got offers from different colleges, but though it sounded amazing, I decided I had bigger dreams and wanted to focus more on my education out of high school. I plan to attend South Plains College in Levelland to study psychology for two years before I go to Texas Tech. I dream of being an occupational therapist or a school counselor to help young kids.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: COVID-19 has broken the hearts of many athletes in the world and I can’t imagine how many other people in the world. Although the circumstances worked completely opposite of in our favor, I truly believe all of these athletes are strong and will absolutely succeed in their future. Not only are we making it through the toughest time we as young adults have ever been through, we can only go up from here.
