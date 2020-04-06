Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Brock tennis’ Evan Roberts.
Question: What has the opportunity to play tennis afforded you in life?
Answer: Tennis has given me the opportunity to learn how to play in an individual setting as well as a team setting. I have been able to experience playing at top levels including state team tennis since my sophomore year and being able to go to individual state with my doubles partner, Taylor Shupick in 2019. Despite these honors and achievements, the best thing that I have gotten out of playing tennis has been the experience I’ve had with my teammates and coaches. I have met some of my best friends while playing this sport, and coaches who I can come to for anything. My team is very close, and I consider them family. We have gone through exciting times and disappointing ones, but we have always supported each other. I will always remember the long bus rides, inside jokes, and excitement on each other’s faces during close matches.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I would have loved to play at the next level, but instead I have chosen a different path and will be attending Angelo State University next fall. I will definitely be playing club tennis though.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: This situation sucks, there is no other way to say it. I feel that any type of athlete at this time who has had their season cut short should still have some hope. I believe athletes should keep practicing on their own time and pray for the best. And if the season does get cancelled, we are all blessed we have gotten to play the sport we love for this long.
