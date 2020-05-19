Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Brock High School track’s Sloan McGuire.
Question: What has the opportunity to run track afforded you in life?
Answer: I have been a multi-sport athlete my whole entire life. My dad played college football and ended up playing semi-pro football and so, our whole family has just always been deep into athletics. Up until high school, I thought I was going to play everything and see where it takes me. But once I started having success in track, I was like, ‘I need to stick with this.’ Track has always given me an outlet, and I found that if I had a bad day, I could go to practice and track would turn my whole entire day around. That was a love I didn’t find for anything else. I just think it gave me a way out. It presented me with a lot more opportunities and I got to meet people that have and will continue to change my life forever. So I think it gave me the opportunity to find my purpose.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I am going to continue my athletic career with the University of Central Oklahoma. Competing at the next level was always a really big dream, but it was kind of something up until the whole recruitment process was going down, that I didn’t realize how close within reach it was. UCO is really a dream come true. My dad actually played football there, so I’m going in as a legacy, and I’ve grown up going to UCO football games and being around campus. I always thought, ‘This is somewhere I wanted to be.’ I think I ended up getting 11-15 offers throughout my recruitment process, but when UCO offered, it was game over, I knew that’s where I wanted to be. I think right now I’m going to do either athletic training or pediatric physical therapy.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: I just think for athletes, the one thing I would tell everybody to focus on, especially juniors, is just don’t take anything for granted. Don’t take a race for granted, don’t take practices for granted. I never knew my second meet of the year was going to actually be my last race for Brock High School. Run every meet like it’s your last, because it can literally get stripped from you in a heartbeat.
