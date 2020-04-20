Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Millsap High School baseball’s Hunter Burton.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: I’ve taken away many things from playing baseball, but a few things I believe I have benefitted the most from are that to play baseball, you don’t have to be the best athlete in your school or in the state, and you have to be able to trust your teammates to do their job. Because in this sport you can’t do everything yourself. Also, being a good athlete is only half the battle of playing baseball; you have to think ahead way before the ball is ever pitched. You need to know what you are going to do in every situation of the game. Like what to do with runners on or where to throw the ball when it is hit at you. I like to believe the mental part of baseball is going to help me make plans for the future and be able to be successful no matter what happens.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I don’t want to play at the next level because I have already started a great career as an electrician in the IEC program.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: I think this COVID-19 situation is kind of a wake up call for the whole world; but for spring sport senior athletes, I feel the best mentality for all of us to have is even though this is not the season we had hoped for, we can still take away good things from this. Such as, in high school we think life is really hard and super tough, but in reality it only gets harder after high school. From this outbreak, we can learn that no one knows what life is gonna throw at us, but if we stay positive and stick together, we are going to come out of this stronger and more prepared for life’s curve balls. Also, when I was ordering my powerlifting patches for this year’s season, I asked my mom to order me a baseball patch that says ‘COVID-19, CORONAVIRUS 2020’ in place of the patch I wasn’t going to get for my senior year. It’s so I can look at it and always be able to think back to the few games we did get to play and be a reminder of all the memories I made in the short amount of time we had as a team on the field, as well as the bus rides to games and tournaments.
