Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Millsap baseball’s Colt Clifton.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: I’ve gotten to learn how to be part of a team, having each other’s backs and helping each other to become better. It’s also taught me that some things are out of your control and the way you come back from those things can show how much you are capable of.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I haven’t really thought about playing at the next level. If I got the opportunity to I would definitely take it. To me it would mean that all the practice, time and work I put into the sport would be paying off.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: We just need to keep doing our workouts and throwing the ball, and doing anything we can at this time to be ready and sharp for when the time to play comes again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.