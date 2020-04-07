Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Millsap softball’s Kylie Clifton.
Question: What has the opportunity to play softball afforded you in life?
Answer: I feel like part of the high school experience is playing sports. I’ve played every sport, and softball is the only one that I’ve stuck with. It gives me something to look forward to all school year. Spring is my favorite season because of softball, and, not to sound cliche, but it forces you to work harder in the classroom and in life, because I represent a team when I’m out in public. So if I’m wearing a Millsap softball shirt, and I’m not acting how I should be, that’s a reflection of my whole team, so I feel like being a part of that team gives me extra reason to do right by others.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: For awhile I wanted to play in college, but, I think it will be a high school memory. I love softball so much, I don’t know what I would have done without it, but I think high school is the end of it for me.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: As heartbreaking as it is, I have to tell myself to only worry about the things I can control. I think it’s been hard for everyone to tell themselves that, but I think a lot of them have found peace in [the idea of] everything happening for a reason. Whatever is meant to be, is gonna be.
