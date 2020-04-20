Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Brock High School softball’s Paige Perks.
Question: What has the opportunity to play softball afforded you in life?
Answer: Softball has made me into the young adult I am today in ways I didn’t know I would need to be later in life. It gave me my strong, upbeat and willful personality. Along with my drive to excel academically. In all I am a more decisive and confident person than I was before I started playing.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I am absolutely looking forward to the next level! While in the Brock softball program I never once doubted my ability to reach the college stage. Through the last few years I’ve felt more ready to compete at a higher level. It would mean the world to me to play on the college level, especially as a senior, since I haven’t had the opportunity to show my progress. Currently, I am responding and emailing head coaches but I’m not committed as of right now.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: The best mentality to have right now is a determined one. The will to push through while working hard is challenging during this time, however as athletes, we can’t let this halt our progress. I won’t say I’m not upset over my senior year along with moments I won’t be able to experience again. It has been hard but when I work out and focus on the future it definitely motivates me to better myself and my abilities in softball. Our season’s motto is “Own it” and that’s exactly what we are doing, owning the bad while learning from it and changing it for the better.
