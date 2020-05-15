Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Peaster baseball’s Garrett Hardin.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: Playing baseball has really just taught me how to deal with failure, not letting it steamroll into more mistakes and bounce back to make the next play that comes my way.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: As of right now I’m still looking at my options as to where I would like to play, but I know for sure that after high school I would like to attend college to play baseball and get my EMT training to become either a fireman or paramedic.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: This year has really been crazy with the whole COVID-19 pandemic, however, life still moves on and all that I can do right now is just focus on staying in shape and getting stronger for the summer and hopefully next year.
