Natalie Smith

Courtesy

Peaster High School track’s Natalie Smith recently answered questions about her love of the game and future plans with the sport, as well as her thoughts on the current athletics cancellation due to COVID-19.

Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.

 

Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Peaster High School track and cross country’s Natalie Smith.

 

Question: What has the opportunity to run track afforded you in life?

Answer: During my time running, I’ve gotten so much more than just [the chance] to compete. Through running cross country and track, I have met so many different people and made tons of friends who enjoy things that I do. I’ve also learned what it feels like to keep pushing myself after I have reached what I feel is my limit. I’ve been running cross country and track for the past five years and I wouldn’t change a thing. The results that I have gotten, and to see where I started and where I ended is shocking, and I wouldn’t have gotten as far as I did without my coach pushing me and encouraging me to go the extra mile. 

 

Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?

A: I’m excited to run at the college level with Tarleton State University. While I know that the races will be longer and the practices are going to be harder, I’m excited to see where I end up.

 

Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?

A: I think the best mentality for everyone with or without the pandemic is that things happen, but God is in control and that he always has a plan, whether we agree with it or not. Although we may have not gotten to finish our track season, I’m grateful that I still got to compete in some of my favorite races and try a new race this year before I move on to bigger and faster races. 

Tags

Recommended for you