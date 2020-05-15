Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Peaster track, basketball and volleyball’s Daijah Gilbert.
Question: What has the opportunity to run track afforded you in life?
Answer: Track, unlike volleyball and basketball allows me to measure my own success as an individual.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I’ve committed to run track at Hardin-Simmons University. I’m very excited to have the opportunity to compete at the next level.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: COVID-19 has affected my senior season for track, but I think the mentality all senior athletes should take from this is that even through all the change that we’ve faced this year, is to persevere and keep trying to be better like you have during the season.
