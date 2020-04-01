Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Poolville baseball’s Brandel Capps.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: Being able to play baseball and tennis has given me a place to unwind and make friends. If I’m upset or even just bored, I can go out on the field or hit the courts. [Sports] have given me a chance to leave my mark on the school and the students who go there. Even our motto this year was, ‘Legacy’ as we were supposed to ask ourselves what kind of legacy we want to leave behind. In the end, sports have become a part of my life and I don’t plan on giving them up anytime soon.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I don’t really see myself playing in college, but I’d still love to be around sports. I’m going to focus more on schoolwork because college is going to be more challenging than high school.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: I think the best mentality to have right now is to keep looking forward but still hold on to some hope, especially us seniors. It is our last year to play but we still need to be able to cope with the fact that we might have already played our last game. On the other hand, we could be back on the grind in a couple weeks but it all depends on the virus. We need to be prepared for the best and worst outcome, whichever it is, and have an idea of what we will do for each of them.
