Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Poolville baseball’s Ethan McCain.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: Baseball athletes receive many physical and mental benefits while participating in the game, and through my whole career I have gained more and more talent every day we have practice or even a game. I love being pushed to my limits and I feel like my coaches and teammates have done that for me, and I will miss that.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I would love to play at the next level but I would like to make a career as a police officer. If I got to play college baseball it would be a dream that a lot of kids don’t get.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: Hopefully you are still grinding and putting the work in as a team, because when this is over and we come back, I will be the best I ever was.
