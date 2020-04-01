Ethan McCain

Courtesy

Poolville senior baseball player Ethan McCain recently answered questions about his love of the game and future plans with the sport, as well as his thoughts on the current athletics suspension due to COVID-19.

Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.

 

Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Poolville baseball’s Ethan McCain.

 

Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?

Answer: Baseball athletes receive many physical and mental benefits while participating in the game, and  through my whole career I have gained more and more talent every day we have practice or even a game. I love being pushed to my limits and I feel like my coaches and teammates have done that for me, and I will miss that.

 

Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?

A: I would love to play at the next level but I would like to make a career as a police officer. If I got to play college baseball it would be a dream that a lot of kids don’t get.

 

Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?

A: Hopefully you are still grinding and putting the work in as a team, because when this is over and we come back, I will be the best I ever was.

