Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Poolville golf’s Megan Brock.
Question: What has the opportunity to play golf afforded you in life?
Answer: Golf has taught me to trust in my abilities, to be strong in who I am both as an individual and part of a team. I love the strategy and dedication golf requires. Each round of golf is different. Every change in weather affects you and your game, and I love the challenge it brings. I play four sports, and I believe you take something different away from each one. I like what each sport teaches me and how I can use that to better myself and my team.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I am blessed to have the opportunity to continue playing golf competitively at Tabor College next year. It’s an exciting and humbling opportunity that I can’t wait to begin. This is what we as high school athletes hope for, what we pray for and what we now embrace as our new reality.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: I miss my classmates and my teammates. I wish that senior year had ended differently, but I am thankful for the memories and experiences we have had over the last four years. As we watch and pray for the world during this time, I have learned to cherish each day, to be thankful for each gift. To look ahead and not behind.
