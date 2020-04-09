Megan Brock

Courtesy

Poolville High School golf’s Megan Brock recently answered questions about her love of the game and future plans with the sport, as well as her thoughts on the current athletics suspension due to COVID-19.

Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.

 

 Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Poolville golf’s Megan Brock.

 

Question: What has the opportunity to play golf afforded you in life?

Answer: Golf has taught me to trust in my abilities, to be strong in who I am both as an individual and part of a team. I love the strategy and dedication golf requires. Each round of golf is different. Every change in weather affects you and your game, and I love the challenge it brings. I play four sports, and I believe you take something different away from each one. I like what each sport teaches me and how I can use that to better myself and my team. 

 

Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?

A: I am blessed to have the opportunity to continue playing golf competitively at Tabor College next year. It’s an exciting and humbling opportunity that I can’t wait to begin. This is what we as high school athletes hope for, what we pray for and what we now embrace as our new reality. 

 

Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?

A: I miss my classmates and my teammates. I wish that senior year had ended differently, but I am thankful for the memories and experiences we have had over the last four years. As we watch and pray for the world during this time, I have learned to cherish each day, to be thankful for each gift. To look ahead and not behind.

Tags

Recommended for you