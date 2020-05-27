Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Poolville track, tennis and basketball’s Zaine Mansell.
Question: What has the opportunity to play sports afforded you in life?
Answer: Running track and playing tennis has been a good thing for me throughout my years in high school. It has brought me joy and excitement when I’m competing against other athletes.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: My plans after graduating are to attend college and major in biology and minor in criminal justice.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: One of the best mentalities an athlete can possess in a critical time like this is to keep working and getting better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.