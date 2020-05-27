Zaine Mansell

Courtesy

Poolville High School multi-sport athlete Zaine Mansell (20) recently answered questions about his love of the game and future plans with athletics, as well as his thoughts on the current athletics cancellation due to COVID-19.

Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.

 

Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Poolville track, tennis and basketball’s Zaine Mansell.

 

Question: What has the opportunity to play sports afforded you in life?

Answer: Running track and playing tennis has been a good thing for me throughout my years in high school. It has brought me joy and excitement when I’m competing against other athletes. 

 

Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?

A: My plans after graduating are to attend college and major in biology and minor in criminal justice. 

 

Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?

A: One of the best mentalities an athlete can possess in a critical time like this is to keep working and getting better. 

Tags

Recommended for you