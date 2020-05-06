Kolton Davis

Springtown High School soccer’s Kolton Davis recently answered questions about his love of the game and future plans with the sport, as well as his thoughts on the current athletics cancellation due to COVID-19.

Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.

 

Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Springtown soccer’s Kolton Davis.

 

Question: What has the opportunity to play soccer afforded you in life?

Answer: The opportunity I’ve gotten out of soccer is the family I’ve made. Through soccer, I’ve made some of the best friends I’ve ever had and I’ve learned a real work ethic having to have make it to practice, staying late and putting in 100 percent every time I play.

 

Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?

A: I would have loved to play soccer in college, but I’ve decided to take a year off to work for my dad in the hopes of taking over his business.

 

Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?

A: The best mentality to keep as an athlete during COVID-19 is to keep pushing yourself. Just because I don’t have practice or workouts with my team, I still find a way to stay fit. 

