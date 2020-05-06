Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Springtown soccer’s Kolton Davis.
Question: What has the opportunity to play soccer afforded you in life?
Answer: The opportunity I’ve gotten out of soccer is the family I’ve made. Through soccer, I’ve made some of the best friends I’ve ever had and I’ve learned a real work ethic having to have make it to practice, staying late and putting in 100 percent every time I play.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I would have loved to play soccer in college, but I’ve decided to take a year off to work for my dad in the hopes of taking over his business.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: The best mentality to keep as an athlete during COVID-19 is to keep pushing yourself. Just because I don’t have practice or workouts with my team, I still find a way to stay fit.
