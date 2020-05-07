Kelsey Vincent

Springtown High School softball’s Kelsey Vincent recently answered questions about her love of the game and future plans with the sport, as well as her thoughts on the current athletics cancellation due to COVID-19.

Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.

 

Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Springtown softball’s Kelsey Vincent.

 

Question: What has the opportunity to play softball afforded you in life?

Answer: I’ve gotten a ton of life skills out of playing softball at Springtown. I have an amazing team that has taught me how to work together to get things done, such as I will have to do in the workforce. I couldn’t ask for any better way to get experience in that.  

 

Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?

A: I made the mistake of not playing travel ball while coming into high school, and while others my age are getting scholarships, I haven’t made any plans to play softball at the college level as of now. But I am attending UNT to get my international marketing degree, which will probably be super time consuming. 

 

Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?

A: The best mentality to have right now is a fighting one. It was so hard for me to learn softball season was being cancelled, because I’m not committed to any college and now I don’t get the stats that may have attracted  colleges. The best [thing] to do is keep fighting and just go with the flow. Staying productive really helps.

