Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Springtown softball’s Kelsey Vincent.
Question: What has the opportunity to play softball afforded you in life?
Answer: I’ve gotten a ton of life skills out of playing softball at Springtown. I have an amazing team that has taught me how to work together to get things done, such as I will have to do in the workforce. I couldn’t ask for any better way to get experience in that.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I made the mistake of not playing travel ball while coming into high school, and while others my age are getting scholarships, I haven’t made any plans to play softball at the college level as of now. But I am attending UNT to get my international marketing degree, which will probably be super time consuming.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: The best mentality to have right now is a fighting one. It was so hard for me to learn softball season was being cancelled, because I’m not committed to any college and now I don’t get the stats that may have attracted colleges. The best [thing] to do is keep fighting and just go with the flow. Staying productive really helps.
