Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Willow Park Trinity Christian Academy multi-sport (track, basketball, football) athlete Marshall Tovar.
Question: What has the opportunity to play sports afforded you in life?
Answer: Playing sports has given me a way to be part of a team and compete against others who also love to compete. With each season, it allowed me to focus on one of the things I love, whether it was football, basketball or track.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I plan on attending Texas State University this fall, majoring in biology. I hope to run track during the spring as well.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: I appreciate the memories I have made through the years and the lessons I have learned through sports that will benefit me in life after high school. This time away from sports has made me appreciate those more.
