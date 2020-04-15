Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Victory Baptist Academy baseball’s Bryson Adams.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: First thing that comes to mind are the friendships I’ve made and the family several of my teammates have become. I always seemed to luck out on having great coaches that taught me the value of commitment, keeping my attitude in check, discipline, working through adversity, etc. - everything I need to be successful in life. The most important lesson I’ve learned is where my abilities come from. All my successes came from my belief in God, and knowing that has kept me grounded in my work ethic.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: While playing sports in college has always been a dream of mine, I am ready to focus on my future. I plan on staying involved in the sport I have loved my entire life in whatever capacity I can to give back the knowledge I have learned. I plan on attending Weatherford College in the fall, majoring in criminal justice.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: I’ve heard coaches tell me all my life ‘to leave it all on the field’ and that statement has never been so true to me as it is now. Since I was five years old I played baseball year-round. Realizing I will never suit up again seems like it would be depressing, however, it’s not like I am walking away from the sport forever. I still go to the fields and throw batting practice with my boys or meet up and play basketball. This year has not been what I thought it would be. Once again I am faced with overcoming adversity. I can either quit or make something of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.