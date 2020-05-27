Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford Christian School track’s Jarrett Foland.
Question: What has the opportunity to run track afforded you in life?
Answer: I have run track since my seventh grade year. Each year that I participate, it is my favorite seasonal sport just because of how much fun it is to compete. I always get to see my closest friends and see how they do in their events as well as compete in the events that I enjoy such as discus. So if I could just choose one thing as to what I have gotten out of it, it would be the bonding time with my friends and coaches.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I have not officially committed for any sport at any school. I have committed to Baylor University in Waco, and I am going to attempt to walk onto the track team. It has never been my goal to compete in sports in college so I did not choose the school that would help my athletic career, but the school I felt would help my actual career later on. If I could make the team, that is just another bonus that I would be thankful that God gave me.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: The best mentality right now is just to remember all the fun you had in high school. That is what being an athlete is all about, having fun and competing with your team. If competing at the college level is a serious goal of yours, you will make it happen with what you have gotten done up until this point, because it takes commitment not just having a good senior year.
