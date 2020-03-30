Below is one of the first in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford Kangaroo pitcher Aaron Hayes.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: Playing baseball has given me the opportunity to create lifelong friendships as well as the ability to be a better teammate. Commitment is also something I’ve gotten out of baseball, because to play your best, you have to be committed to the game.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I’m definitely [eager] to play at the next level. It means a lot to me to get the opportunity to play college ball, and I’m blessed to be able to get that chance at Cloud County Community College.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: We’ve got to have the mentality to never give up and to keep putting in the work even during this time of social distancing. Always be ready to play if the opportunity comes.
