Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford HS baseball’s Brendon Lopez
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: Baseball has given me the opportunity to create friendships that will last the rest of my life. Baseball has also created unforgettable memories in not only my life but my family’s as well.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I am committed to play baseball at Alabama A&M University.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: I look at this as a time to get better. Yes, we aren’t playing games, but that doesn’t mean you can’t work on your own to keep improving. Just try to keep a positive mindset toward the whole situation.
