Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford HS baseball’s Jake Seglem
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: Playing baseball for many years has taught me to be patient, and to keep a sharp mindset. Baseball is definitely a sport that requires a lot of patience, whether that is delaying your timing for a 1-2 curveball or trying to get out of a slump. Understanding all the plays and scenarios necessary to play at a higher level requires a sharp and focused mind in order to execute. Especially while dealing with the emotions from previous innings and/or previous games. Having a sharp mindset in baseball will also transfer over into life, such as school work or the workforce.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I have wanted to play college baseball since the age of 14. That’s when I saw the elevated level of competition and learned what it would take to get to that next step. I have committed to Luna Community College in Las Vegas, New Mexico, and I am very excited to go play out there. It should be a great opportunity to go play for two years and to see where it takes me. Playing at the next level means a lot to me and it is the reward for setting my mind to working hard and knowing that hard work is paying off.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: Having the season shut down is not what we were expecting in the fall. I feel as though everyone should keep a positive mindset and keep working hard no matter your situation. Hopefully this will not last forever so when everything returns back to normal, everyone should still be where they were when they left or better. Think of this as just another fall season and the mentality in the fall is to work as hard as possible to maximize your abilities in all aspects. During this time we should keep it positive and make the best of it.
