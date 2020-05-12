Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford HS golf’s Zach Norsworthy.
Question: What has the opportunity to play golf afforded you in life?
Answer: Ever since I was a baby when I had plastic golf clubs, I would hit balls in the house. As time went on watching my dad growing up, I learned more and more. Playing golf competitively in high school was something I always looked forward to through elementary and middle school. Little did I know, the majority of my friends that I have now would end up coming from a high school sport. Golf has given me opportunities and it’s laid-back [nature] has allowed me to relieve stress from the long days in class. It being at the end of the day, golf was always something to look forward to because it never seemed like a class or forced, it was just a chance to go play with your friends. I think working with Coach Borjon and Coach Crippen, and creating friendships that hold in and out of school could be the most important factors which allowed me to get everything I could out of four years in the sport.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: Unfortunately, my plans on continuing to the next level are ending with me attending a college that doesn’t have a men’s golf team at the moment. Although I plan to continue competing in tournaments in college, just solo, not team-oriented.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: In my case I’m thankful to be in a situation where I’m able to still play golf with my teammates. Yet it is extremely sad we don’t get to finish out the season and play the tournaments that we’ve looked forward to all year, because our team was most likely going to win district. My fellow senior teammates and I have just accepted the times and realized that we have it better than most sports in the sense that to really experience the game you [don’t] need a whole team and another to play against. One funny thing is that every year we have a fundraiser tournament and end of year banquet which are two of the most fun parts of the season because of the lack of seriousness, and the food is the talk of the team, and sadly we don’t get it this year.
