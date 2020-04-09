Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford HS soccer’s Hailey Maloy.
Question: What has the opportunity to play soccer afforded you in life?
Answer: Soccer has taught me countless life lessons about hard work and perseverance, and it has allowed me a space to express my true self. Soccer has taught me the true value of teamwork, and with it no goal is impossible. Not only has soccer helped form me into the person I am today, but it has helped lead me to my dream college.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: Next year I will be attending East Texas Baptist University and playing on the women’s soccer team. On the field I’m a center defender and in the classroom I will be working towards a Bachelors of Science in nursing. I am so thrilled that I am able to attend a college that not only has a great soccer program but is able to meet all my academic needs. Being able to have the opportunity to play collegiate soccer has always been a goal of mine since freshman year, and I am beyond thankful that I am given this opportunity.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: I’m lucky in the sense that I get to continue to play, however, not knowing that I played my last high school game is heartbreaking. Not being able to say my last thank you to my coaches and teammates is devastating, I would give anything to be able to put on my jersey one more time. I also play for the tennis team and was supposed to play my last tournament with the team, and possibly my last real tennis match, and now I may never get that chance. However, staying positive during this particular time is the only way that I can get through it.
