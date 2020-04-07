Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford HS soccer attacking midfielder McKenna Buchfink.
Question: What has the opportunity to play soccer afforded you in life?
Answer: Given the opportunity to play soccer, I have been able to reach a life goal of playing in college. I have also learned to become a leader on and off the field, as well as knowing how to work with a team.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I am very excited to say I have committed to Southwestern Christian University to continue my soccer career. I think that playing at the collegiate level will be more difficult, but it will allow me to become a more skillful player.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: Though my season was cut short, I’m very happy I got to play with an amazing team. I am keeping a positive mind, because not only will it keep me motivated through this pandemic, but I can also encourage my teammates, friends and family to stay strong.
