Weatherford HS senior attacking midfielder McKenna Buchfink recently answered questions about her love of the game and future plans with the sport, as well as her thoughts on the current athletics suspension due to COVID-19.

Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.

 

Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford HS soccer attacking midfielder McKenna Buchfink.

 

Question: What has the opportunity to play soccer afforded you in life?

Answer: Given the opportunity to play soccer, I have been able to reach a life goal of playing in college. I have also learned to become a leader on and off the field, as well as knowing how to work with a team. 

 

Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?

A: I am very excited to say I have committed to Southwestern Christian University to continue my soccer career. I think that playing at the collegiate level will be more difficult, but it will allow me to become a more skillful player. 

 

Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?

A: Though my season was cut short, I’m very happy I got to play with an amazing team. I am keeping a positive mind, because not only will it keep me motivated through this pandemic, but I can also encourage my teammates, friends and family to stay strong. 

