Below is one of the first in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford Lady Roo pitcher Marlee Whitling.
Question: What has the opportunity to play softball afforded you in life?
Answer: I have gotten to travel around the state and have met some of my best friends and made amazing friendships that I would never have had without softball.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: It’s every kid’s dream to go play in college, at least it was for me, and being able to do that is really fulfilling. I’m just so excited to keep playing the game I love. I will be attending Eastern Oklahoma State College in the fall to play softball on scholarship.
Q: As a student athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regards to getting through this experience?
A: Honestly, COVID-19 really blindsided all of us. And with this being our senior year, something that we’ve waited on for basically our whole lives, we’re all pretty devastated. But we all just have to remember that this is what’s best for everyone, so we have to ignore those selfish thoughts. God will never give us something we can’t overcome, so that’s what’s really getting me through this difficult time.
