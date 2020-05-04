Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford HS tennis’ Sandi Brown.
Question: What has the opportunity to play tennis afforded you in life?
Answer: The opportunity to play tennis has taught me many valuable life lessons and I had so many experiences that I would not trade for the world. I learned the value of teamwork and how powerful perseverance and determination can be when one puts all their efforts towards a goal. Being able to play the sport that I am passionate about not only taught me the value of leadership and patience, but also that progress is made through hard work and takes time.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: While my love for tennis is great, I have decided to continue to work towards my ultimate dream which is becoming a doctor of veterinary medicine. I will most likely continue playing for the rest of my life for fun as I love my sport, but for now I have chosen to continue my education at Texas A&M University with a major in animal science. Both tennis and animals have been a huge part of my life so far, and I hope to be able to find a balance for both later on in life.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: While it saddens me to not be able to finish my spring season due to COVID-19, I am very grateful that tennis happens to have both a fall and spring season. While I was not able to play at district this year or go on our overnight tournament trip, I am grateful for being able to have participated in a few tournaments this season and spend time with my teammates. Right now I am remaining positive and maintaining a thankful spirit as I am so happy that I was able to enjoy the beginning of my spring season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.