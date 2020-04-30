Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford HS track and football’s Korey Grant.
Question: What has the opportunity to run track afforded you in life?
Answer: Track showed me that I could and can do anything in life and that anything is possible when you put effort into doing things. Track also brought me closer to a lot of people, and it’s like God is talking to me through them, because they all want the best for me and support me through everything.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I think I could do great like I have for my team the last four years. I think and believe that I could do the exact same thing at the next level. I know it will be different from high school and that it will be harder, but I’m ready to take on the challenge to go be great.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: I think I could speak for everyone, COVID-19 and ending all events was very unexpected, but I think the bright side of this is we get to have some time with our families. I believe we can get through this, it is God’s plan, we just have got to keep believing and things will turn out great for us. COVID-19 did ruin the rest of track and my chance to bring state home for powerlifting, but I just look at it this way; I wish I could’ve finished it off on a better note, because I didn’t want to make great things happen for me but for my fellow track family, my coaches and the community of Weatherford. But it’s been a pleasure to get to be able to make something happen this year, and make new friends while doing this. This is God’s plan, we’ve just got to stay with it and move on and start something new.
