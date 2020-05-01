Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford HS track and volleyball’s Jayla Schultz.
Question: What has the opportunity to run track afforded you in life?
Answer: The opportunity to run track has been the best experience for me. I got to better myself by attending practice everyday, and on meet days competing with other girls that I may have to go up against in college.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I am really excited to compete at the next level because I think I found a good fit. I am verbally committed to run track and play volleyball at Wayland Baptist University.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: I try to keep myself occupied by doing agility [work], running and playing volleyball. I don’t like to put myself down because of COVID-19, because I still have the opportunity to workout and better myself. I am looking forward to the fall so I can begin playing my sports again.
