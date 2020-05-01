Jayla Schultz

Weatherford HS track and volleyball’s Jayla Schultz recently answered questions about her love of the game and future plans with the sport, as well as her thoughts on the current athletics cancellation due to COVID-19.

Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.

 

Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford HS track and volleyball’s Jayla Schultz.

 

Question: What has the opportunity to run track afforded you in life?

Answer: The opportunity to run track has been the best experience for me. I got to better myself by attending practice everyday, and on meet days competing with other girls that I may have to go up against in college. 

 

Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?

A: I am really excited to compete at the next level because I think I found a good fit. I am verbally committed to run track and play volleyball at Wayland Baptist University.

 

Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?

A: I try to keep myself occupied by doing agility [work], running and playing volleyball. I don’t like to put myself down because of COVID-19, because I still have the opportunity to workout and better myself. I am looking forward to the fall so I can begin playing my sports again.

