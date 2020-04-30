Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford HS track and volleyball’s Paige Bevers.
Question: What has the opportunity to run track afforded you in life?
Answer: Running track has provided me many opportunities in my life including the bonds that I have made with my teammates and coach. I will cherish this the most because they have given me so many amazing and fun memories that I will remember for the rest of my life.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I will not be competing in track in the next level of my life, but I will be attending Abilene Christian University. I plan to become an occupational therapist so I can help people in need.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: I believe during this new and unusual time of the coronavirus situation, student athletes should stay positive because even though we don’t get to play our senior year of high school, we still have each other and all of the bonds that we have created throughout the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.