BROCK - With a district championship on the line, the Brock Lady Eagles basketball team faced off against Peaster Saturday night.
The Peaster Lady Hounds basketball team led wire-to-wire to clinch the district title over a young Brock team 73-30.
Peaster set the tone early as they opened the game on an 18-0 run over the Lady Eagles before outscoring Brock 31-3 in the first quarter.
"It is just one of those nights that Peaster played great," Brock Lady Eagles Basketball Coach Alex Stephenson said. "We gained valuable experience tonight from playing that kind of team and in that kind of atmosphere."
Senior forward Landry Robertson accounted for six of the 18 opening points for Peaster and led the team with 10 when the first quarter ended.
Guard Payton Hull had eight points in the first quarter, including a layup after stealing the ball from the Lady Eagles.
The second quarter saw Brock's defense tighten as they held Peaster to seven points.
Robertson hit one of her seven three-pointers in the second quarter to help the Lady Hounds get their lead to 38-7 heading into halftime.
"We made shots early, but I am most proud of how we played defense," Peaster Lady Hound Coach Garrett Hilton said. "Holding them to seven points in the first half, and I could not be prouder of them tonight. This win was great because Brock is a great ball club."
In the second half, Peaster kept up their momentum as Robertson connected on three of her many three-pointers in the third quarter alone and scored 11 of the first 13 points for the Lady Hounds.
Hull added to her point total in the third as she opened the half with a steal and fast-break layup.
She added four more points throughout the remainder of the quarter as she sunk a turnaround jumper in the lane and muscled her way through for a layup.
Sophomore forward Keira Mathews scored the first points in the second half of the game for Brock as she connected on an open three on the wing for the Lady Eagles.
She scored again for Brock with a contested layup midway through the third quarter.
Sophomore guard Halli Hyatt made a contested three-pointer for the Lady Eagles and connected on a jumper in the lane to score the final five points for Brock in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Peaster outscored Brock 15-11 as Hull led the way for the Lady Hounds with eight points.
Over the whole game, Hull finished with 22 points for Peaster.
Hyatt connected on another three-pointer for Brock at the beginning of the fourth quarter and finished with nine points overall.
Senior forward Abbi Mathis connected on a three-pointer for the Lady Eagles toward the end of the game.
Peaster (25-5) extends their winning streak to nine games as they take on Breckenridge Tuesday night.
Brock (27-6) travels to take on Eastland Monday night before coming home to finish the season on Tuesday against Millsap.
