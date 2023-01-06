PEASTER - The Peaster Greyhounds survived a hard-fought slugfest against the Brock Eagles, winning 46-45 Friday at home.
The Greyhounds regained the lead late in the fourth quarter on a free throw from Jack Hotopp after they surrendered a six-point lead early in the game.
"I am proud of our kids," Peaster Boys Basketball Head Coach Stan Short said. "We got behind, struggled to get stops and rebounds, but they kept battling one possession at a time tonight. Everyone competed down the stretch, which allowed us to pull this win out."
Peaster led 24-22 coming out of halftime.
Brock tied the game up on a Casen Meeks jumper coming out of the half.
The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair as both teams traded shots and tried to get a handle on a lead.
As the Greyhounds led 30-28 toward the end of the quarter, Sawyer Strosnider hit a three-pointer that gave the Eagles their first lead Friday.
"Anytime we play Peaster, we know it will be a battle," Brock Boys Basketball Head Coach Zach Boxell said. "We knew it was going to be a good environment here, and I am proud of our boys with how they fought and gave us a chance to win tonight."
Meeks followed that up with a three of his own to put the Eagles up 34-30.
Brock held on to a four-point lead going into the final quarter of the night.
The Eagles answered the shots of the Greyhounds until Peaster managed to end the game on a 5-1 run to steal the win from Brock late. A jump shot from Hank Morris and a free throw from Tramar Gilbert highlighted the game-winning run for Peaster.
"There will be runs in a basketball game," Short said. "This is a game of runs, and you try not to lose your focus and confidence. You play for the next run in the game. We got the run at the end that won us the game."
The Greyhounds opened the game on a 6-2 run, highlighted by three points from Morris.
After Zach Lewis made a jumper to get it within a two-point game, Peaster went on another scoring run to extend their lead again.
The Greyhounds went on an 11-7 run to end the quarter and hold onto a 17-11 advantage.
Hotopps' and Ryder Walls' layups highlighted the run for Peaster.
The second quarter belonged to Brock as the Eagles outscored the Greyhounds 13-7 to close the deficit.
A jumper from Strosnider got it to a one-point game halfway through the quarter, but the Greyhounds answered back as Morris hit two free throws.
Both teams traded shots down the stretch of the half.
Peaster (16-5) takes on the Millsap Bulldogs Tuesday, while Brock (12-5) looks to get back in the win column when they travel to take on Millsap Jan. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.