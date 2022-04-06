On the quest of a 10th win of the season, the Peaster Greyhound baseball team came face to face with its rival in Brock.
The Eagles were coming off their first home loss of the season after dropping their game against Argyle 8-1 last week. They were also trying to keep their perfect district record in tact (7-0) and maintaining their one game lead over Early.
After starting the season (3-5), something for Peaster clicked and the Hounds won six out of their last eight games overall to get above the .500 mark.
Brock got the scoring started Tuesday with a two-run bomb to left field and would keep its foot on the gas on the way to a 10-0.
“Our kids came to play, they were ready to play,” Brock Head Coach Tim Arden said. “It's a big rivalry, but they didn’t get too high and settled in.”
Brock's pitching kept Peaster batters at bay in route to the shut out.
“I think early on, they made really big plays on defense, we just had a couple of mishaps a lot of it was positioning and pitch sequence," Peaster Head Coach Cody Salyer said. "They got the lead and got confidence and just rolled with it. We kind of settled and were playing catch up."
Brock (15-3) travels to Eastland for another district battle, while Peaster (9-7) tries to reignite that winning spark when they face off with Dublin at home.
