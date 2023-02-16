BRECKENRIDGE — The Peaster Lady Greyhounds came out swinging Thursday night.
Facing Merkel for a shot at the area title, Peaster looked unmatched in the first half, taking advantage of foul trouble by the Lady Badgers to win, 74-37.
After Payton Hull's successful drive and score, teammate Brooklyn Bosher added two free throws, and a steal and easy layup, to give the Lady Hounds the early lead.
Peaster would draw three quick fouls on a Merkel starter, and Hull made two more free throws to make it 8-0.
Merkel finally ended its scoring drought with a midrange jumper, but the Lady Hounds immediately responded on a Landry Robertson three.
The Lady Badgers' ensuing position ended with a quick turnover forced by Hull, who went coast to coast for a layup and a 13-5 game with 3:44 to play in the quarter.
Merkel committed another foul, its seventh of the first quarter, and Hull made a three before the buzzer to lift Peaster ahead, 22-7.
A quick foul minutes into the second put Peaster in the bonus the rest of the half, but they wouldn't really need it.
Hull and Robertson combined for an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 43-11 with three minutes left.
Hull, dominating on both sides of the court, came up with a steal and assist to Miranda Smith, and Robertson nailed another three pointer as the seconds ticked away toward halftime: Peaster 48, Merkel 13.
The Lady Greyhounds found themselves in a bit of foul trouble of their own to kick off the third quarter, but maintained their stronghold on the Lady Badgers, outscoring Merkel 14-7.
After a cooling off period for both teams, Meghan Smith nailed a three to make it a 40-point deficit on Merkel with less than two minutes to play.
The Lady Badgers would get in just one more score before the final buzzer sounded on the Lady Hounds victory.
Scoring leaders included Hull with 29 points and Bosher with 15.
Peaster (30-5), will move on to face the winner of Wall/Holliday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.