In the midst of a whirlwind Thursday afternoon which saw the UIL postpone the remainder of the boys’ state basketball tournament, the No. 5 state-ranked Peaster Greyhounds battled the No. 3 state-ranked San Antonio Cole Cougars for a spot in the Class 3A state title game.
In the end however, it was the Cougars who secured a place in the final round (at an unknown time and date as of press time), taking advantage of the Greyhounds’ shooting struggles (15-of-45 in field goal shooting; 5-of-24 from three-point range) en route to a 58-44 win.
Part of those numbers could be attributed to a Cougars’ defensive lineup which featured a 6 foot, 11 inch sophomore center in San Antonio Cole’s Vince Iwuchukwu, who in addition to shutting down Peaster’s shooting lanes with his extensive range, came down with six defensive rebounds (seven total) and two blocks (out of a team total four).
While the Greyhounds largely kept pace with the Cougars throughout the contest, tying the game at 12-12 after one frame and later trailing by only four at the break (25-21), Peaster spent 22:42 of the game in total playing from behind.
San Antonio Cole kept the pressure on in the third quarter, limiting Peaster to five points in the frame while putting up 10 itself, pushing the former’s advantage to nine points (35-26) heading into the final period.
Trailing by as much as 12 less than a minute into the quarter, the Greyhounds did not let up, eventually pulling back within six after three pointers from junior power forward Steele Pennington and junior shooting guard Braxton Bosher less than a minute apart at the 6:24 and 5:49 marks, respectively.
Peaster eventually eroded San Antonio Cole’s lead to five points a little over a minute later (41-36).
However, the Greyhounds’ late surge was met with a Cougars’ run of their own, as San Antonio Cole outscored Peaster, 17-8 from that point forward to secure the 14-point victory.
Bosher led the way in the scoring column for the Greyhounds, putting up 17 points.
Teammates Major Glenn, a junior point guard, and Pennington each added eight points, while fellow junior power forward Jayden Canafax led his team on the boards with five rebounds.
Cougars’ senior shooting forward Jordyn Arnette scored a team-high 19 points, followed by teammate and sophomore point guard Silas Livingston who tacked on 10 points.
San Antonio Cole scored 28 points in the paint, compared to 16 by Peaster, while the Greyhounds held the advantage in points off of turnovers, 11-7.
The Greyhounds close out the 2019-20 season with a record of 34-6.
