PEASTER — Sending multiple players to play at the next level is notable, especially for a young program like Peaster Greyhounds football.
In the five-year history of the Peaster program, Tuesday marked the first time it had players sign to college for only football, as Gunner McElroy, Tramar Gilbert and Brody Williams signed to play at the next level.
“I am so proud of them,” Peaster Head Coach Gary McElroy said. “I’m proud of them, our program, our school and this community. These three are the first scholarship football players to come through Peaster High School. It is a huge honor for any kid or any program, but when you think about Peaster football and the program only being 5 years old, I think it is a huge accomplishment.”
Gunner McElroy and Williams signed with Northwestern Oklahoma State, while Gilbert signed with Texas A&M-Commerce.
“It feels good to get this over with,” McElroy said. “The stress is over for me, and I can focus on other things.”
Williams is ready to get on campus and show what he can do.
“I’m happy to get it out of the way,” Williams said. “Time to go to college and do what I do.”
After years of hard work, Gilbert has seen the fruits of his labor.
“Getting this done feels good,” Gilbert said. “This is almost like a reward showing that I am here now.”
For the senior quarterback, everything about the school felt right to him.
“I liked the coaches there,” McElroy said. “I like what they told me I could do there in the program. I also like the location of the school.”
Williams also liked the town the campus is in.
“The town is somewhat of a football town,” Williams said. “Everything from the coaches to the fields is great, and I am excited to get started.”
Gilbert felt right at home with the team and the location of the campus.
“The brotherhood there is strong,” Gilbert said. “Everyone has each others’ back, and I know they have mine too. I also liked the location of the campus and not being too far.”
The recruiting process was a good one for McElroy, though it did have its stressful moments.
“Talking to people, having them constantly texting you, it was unneeded stress, but it was good to go through it,” he said.
The recruiting process added the feeling of being in the spotlight for Williams.
“Recruitment was fun,” Williams said. “Just to know that you stand out to people is a great feeling.”
