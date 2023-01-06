PEASTER - After holding a one-point halftime lead over the rival Brock Lady Eagles, Peaster used a strong defensive stand to win 53-35 Friday to take sole possession of first place in the district.
"I thought Coach Stephenson had his girls ready to play," Peaster Girls Basketball Head Coach Garrett Hilton said. "They did a great job holding us to 22 points in the first half. I wasn't happy with our defensive effort in the first half, but we turned it up in the second half and ended up with a good win."
Coming out of halftime, Peaster led 22-21 over their arch rivals. The Lady Greyhounds struck quickly as Cody Ruddy got a layup to open a 6-0 scoring run.
Halli Hyatt got the scoring started for the Lady Eagles as she hit a jumper to stop the Peaster run.
Lady Greyhound Peyton Hull's layup, followed by a steal and the assist to Brooklyn Bosher, got the Peaster lead to 33-26.
Abbi Mathis drilled a three for Brock to cut into the lead, but Hull and Bosher scored five fast points for Peaster to grow their advantage to 11 towards the end of the third quarter.
"In the third quarter, I was thinking, 'guys' let's get some separation,'" Hilton said. "The more we let them hang around, the more confident and better they would be."
The Lady Greyhound play continued into the final quarter as Peaster kept pouring it on They opened the fourth quarter of the game on a 10-1 run, highlighted by layup from Megan Smith and a steal and layup from Hull.
Peaster opened with a 6-0 run to start the game, highlighted by a layup from Bosher.
Hayden Walker got the scoring started for Brock as she hit the layup.
After back-to-back buckets from Hull, Walker got the score after she managed to steal the ball.
"I am extremely proud of my kids," Brock Girls Head Coach Alex Stephenson said. "I thought we fought and were strong as we can be. We took a step in the right direction. I don't think anyone many outside of our locker room had much of a chance tonight."
After being down by as many as six, Brock tied the game at 15 with a three-pointer from Ashlynn Welch.
The second quarter was the most defensive from both sides, as they scored a combined 13 total points.
Peaster (18-5) takes on Millsap Jan. 10 at home, and Brock (21-5) will take on Eastland at home.
