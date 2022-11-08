The Peaster Lady Greyhounds lost a tough-fought five-set match Tuesday in their regional quarterfinal at Chico.
During the first set, Holliday took an early 5-2 lead, but Peaster was not going down that easy. The Lady Greys chipped away at the deficit to tie the game at 12 before the Lady getting out in front of the Eagles, 14-12.
Holliday came back to tie it up at 14, and both teams traded shots throughout the rest of the set, as neither could gain a sizable advantage.
The largest lead for either team during the first set was when Holliday led 20-17, which Peaster managed to erase and tie the game.
Holliday took the first set from the Lady Greyhounds 25-23.
Peaster started the second set up 6-1, extending their lead to 10-2.
Holliday started going on a scoring run to cut into the Peaster lead. The Lady Eagles managed to gain a footing in the set as they trimmed the lead down to two. The Lady Eagles tied it up at 20 late in the set before Peaster eventually won the tight battle, 28-26, tying the match.
The defensive momentum that both programs experienced at the end of the second set carried over into the third as they were tied at three early on. Following the tie, the Lady Greyhounds found a scoring groove to go up 7-3.
Peaster increased its lead to five throughout the set but did not let the Lady Eagles get any closer than that until Holliday got within two of the Lady Greyhounds.
Holliday had all the momentum as they took their first lead in the set at 21-19, but Peaster didn't back down, going on a 6-1 run to win the set, 25-22.
In the potential clinching set of the match, the Peaster Lady Greyhounds faced an early 7-3 deficit. Holliday grew their lead to 11-6 in hopes of extending to the all-important fifth set, winning 25-12 to tie the match.
The Lady Greyhounds got off to a quick start in the final set with a 4-0 lead, but Holliday got right back into it as they tied it at eight.
The scoring run for the Lady Eagles continued as they jumped out in front of Peaster, 11-8.
The Lady Greyhounds battled back to tie the set at 11, but Holliday ultimately came away with the 15-12 win.
Peaster finishes the season with an overall record of 36-6 and a district championship.
