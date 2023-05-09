Peaster High School seniors Payton Hull and Brooklyn Bosher, PHS graduate Braxton Bosher and Travis Hull each had their basketball jerseys retired recently.
Lady Hounds head coach Garrett Hilton shared that the four athletes have scored more than 10,000 points collectively throughout their careers. Payton Hull holds the individual record with more than 3,000 points in her career while Brooklyn Bosher surpassed 2,500 career points.
