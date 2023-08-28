PEASTER – The Peaster High School volleyball team hosted the Peaster Volleyball Showcase over the weekend in a small tournament that featured six teams in Springtown, Stephenville, Blum, Boyd and East View.
The host team played in four matches overall, finishing with a 2-2 record. Peaster collected a four-set win over Springtown and a sweep over Eastview while suffering defeats to Blum (3-1) and Stephenville (3-0). Despite the difficulty of the opponents, head coach Autumn Threet planned this out with a purpose to help her young team grow stronger.
“I knew I was going to have a young team when I made this schedule back in December, and I know that our district isn’t very strong overall,” Threet said. “I’m not worried about my record, I want to play good teams, and all the teams here wanted the same thing. That will only help us in the future.”
Peaster fell to Stephenville in the first match 18-25, 20-25 and 23-25, but the host team bounced back to defeat Springtown 25-14, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-14. Peaster then recorded a 25-20, 25-11 and 25-22 sweep over East View before falling in four sets to Blum (25-22, 14-25, 22-25 and 20-25). Each match was an opportunity for Threet’s squad to fine tune its craft as district play looms.
“Defensively, we’ve got some kids that can play, and I have both of my setters from last year’s team,” Threet said. “Our serve-receive is good, too, so we should be able to control things on our side of the game. … We’ve made some young, unforced errors, but we just need to work on being aggressive and sharpen the offensive execution. Once we can put those things together, I think we will be tough to beat.”
For the tournament, senior Halie McDaniel led the charge up front with 28 kills and nine total blocks while senior libero Averie Threet recorded 87 digs and five aces. Senior setter Olivia Dawson distributed the ball well with 65 assists to go with 52 digs and 10 kills. Sophomore Bryleigh Bourland also contributed with 32 kills and 30 digs throughout the tournament.
The Lady Greyhounds will take the court again at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wichita Falls.
