Peaster High School powerlifting saw two its own, junior Preslee Scarbro and senior Daijah Gilbert compete at the Region 6, D-III Meet at Chico High School Saturday, marking the first time the program has been represented on the girls’ side at regionals.
Scarbro finished fifth in the 259-pound weight class, squatting 280 pounds, bench pressing 170 pounds and deadlifting 245 pounds for a total weight of 695 pounds, while Gilbert finished 11th in the 181-pound weight class, squatting 290 pounds.
Coupled with record participation in the program, Head Coach Jeff Frick expressed optimism for the future of the sport in Peaster, while praising the work the Greyhound and Lady Greyhound lifters have put in to reach this point.
“Peaster powerlifting made great strides this season, having the most participants in school history,” Frick said.
“There were 12 boys and six girls involved. Standouts for the boys [included] Jacob Carter, who finished 15th in the region.
“Preslee Scarbro competed at regionals Saturday finishing fifth overall. Daijah Gilbert finished the season for the girls competing and finishing 11th.
“This is the first time any girls from Peaster have qualified for regionals. Overall, I’m very happy with the direction of the powerlifting program.”
