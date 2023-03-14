Peaster’s Payton Hull and Brooklyn Bosher were honored for their historic senior campaigns, with several more Lady Hounds honored in 8-3A All-District selections.
Hull and Bosher were named Co-MVPs for the second year in a row, with sophomore Keira Mathews named Offensive Player of the Year, her second straight award as well.
Senior Miranda Smith shared Defensive POTY honors with Comanche’s Kinsey Glasgow, and Peaster Head Coach Garrett Hilton was named the district’s Coach of the Year.
Landing on the First Team, All-District were seniors Landry Robertson, Cody Ruddy, Meghan Smith and Jaycee McCloud.
Seniors Ryan Lewis and Marley Fadden were named to the Second Team, while sophomore Katelyn Ruddy took home an Honorable Mention.
