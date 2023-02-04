BROCK - In between shouts of "let's go, Brock," and "let's go, Peaster," a second-half battle was waging.
In the newest chapter of the Peaster/Brock hardwood rivalry, the Greyhounds basketball team came away with the 50-44 win.
Senior center Tramar Gilbert opened the game with back-to-back scores for Peaster and kicked off an 8-0 run for the Greyhounds as they set the tone early for the game.
Forward Kyle Cook ended the scoreless run for the Eagles as he scored with a hard-fought layup.
"I was completely amazed at the atmosphere here tonight," Peaster Greyhound Coach Stan Short said. "This is my first year coaching in the Brock Peaster rivalry, and I could not believe that it was standing room only here. This game was a special experience for our kids and coaches tonight."
Senior forward Jack Hotopp scored the ensuing six points for the Greyhounds as he hit back-to-back threes. Darren Hall followed Hotopp with a three of his own to make it a 17-2 Peaster lead toward the end of the first quarter.
"A lot of teams would quit when they got down by as much as we did tonight," Brock Eagles Basketball Coach Zach Boxell said. "Our guys fought to the end tonight."
Junior forward Sawyer Strosnider ended the scoreless run for the Eagles with a jumper at the top of the lane.
Brock opened the second quarter on a 10-4 run to pull within six points of the Peaster. Six combined points from Strosnider, Cook and freshman Colt Matlock highlighted the run for the Eagles.
Senior Forward Gunner McElroy stopped the run with a hard-fought layup for the Greyhounds.
"We hate losing to anyone, much less Peaster," Boxell said. "It hurts a little more when you lose a game to your biggest district rival. It was a tough loss tonight, but we are so proud of our guys for how they fought back in the second half and did give us a chance to win at the end."
Peaster finished the half on a 5-1 run to lead 28-16 over the Eagles.
The third quarter was a tight battle as Peaster outscored Brock 11-10. Gilbert led the way with eight points in the quarter. He connected on a wild circus shot and multiple layups.
"We told them when we were down 16 that it is either we get beat by double this score, or we can go all out and gamble," Boxell said. "Luckily, we did that. The guys played hard and got their hands on the ball as far as getting deflections, coming away with turnovers, and finding ways to score."
Sophomore guard Austin Lavender led the way for Brock in the third, scoring five points.
Brock opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to three points.
Sophomore forward Braden Pitchford got the run started with a turnaround midrange jumper for the Eagles.
Lavender led the comeback attempt in the fourth quarter scoring nine points, including six straight, tying the game at 42.
Peaster regained control to finish the game on an 8-2 run and extended their winning streak to nine games.
"A positive from tonight is when Brock hit a lot of threes on us to cut into the lead," Short said. "We got rattled, but many teams in that situation would fold up shop. We didn't fold. We went on our little run at the end. It was special to see our kids decide that we are going to gut this one out and we will control our emotions. They did a good job of weathering the storm that Brock had formed."
Peaster (23-5) travels to take on Millsap Monday before coming home to take on Breckenridge Tuesday night.
Brock (19-7) travels to take on Eastland Monday before taking on Millsap at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.