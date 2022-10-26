On the final night of the regular season Tuesday, Brock volleyball welcomed in longtime rival Peaster.
Both teams fought hard in the third set as they traded scores, and neither team could get the upper hand early on, with both teams tied at 11.
Senior Payton Hull had a massive kill for Peaster to take the lead, capturing the momentum for the Lady Greyhounds as they took off and outscored the Lady Eagles 12-5 to win the set 25-16, sweep the match, and capture the district championship.
"It is always a goal to be district champions," Peaster Head Coach Autumn Threet said. "Coming in and getting a win at Brock is always fun."
The Lady Greyhounds jumped on the Eagles early as they led by six in the first set of the match, but Brock woke up quick to get the game back by cutting the Peaster lead in half.
The Eagles only managed to get to within three, but after Brock scored, the Lady Greyhounds took off and outscored them the rest of the way as they outscored Brock 15-7 to take the first set 25-14.
The middle set had both teams trading shots and the lead, as both teams held a lead of three.
"I thought we did some good things early on in each set," Brock Head Coach Nicholas Gay said. "That is one thing we tried to focus on as a team. We, as a team, wanted to get a better start in this match, unlike the first time we played them."
Once Peaster regained its three-point lead again, the Lady Greys took command of the set as they doubled their lead to six before the Lady Eagles showed some life late in the middle set. Peaster captured the middle set 25-18 on a kill by Hull.
With the win Tuesday night, the Peaster Lady Greyhounds captured their third straight district championship and extended their district winning streak to 46 games dating back to the end of the 2019 season.
Both teams await their playoff opponents. Their opponents will be either Henrietta or Wichita Falls City View, who will play against each other on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.